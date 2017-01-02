Assailants Get Away With ¢37 Million In Morning Robbery of INS Office

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – Was it an inside job? So far authorities are being tight lipped about the incident occurring Monday morning, around 10:15m, only to say that two men on a motorcycle got away with a ¢37 million colones haul, nabbed from two Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) workers, in San Juan de Tibás, San José, on their way to making a bank deposit.

According to the police report, the workers were intercepted by the assailants some 25 metres from the INS office located only a half block from the local police station.

The INS office was closed over the weekend. It is presumed the cash was left in the premises over the holidays, to be deposited Monday morning.

Carlos Hidalgo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Security, said the assailants pulled a gun on the INS employees, took the money and fled.

Investigators of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) heading the investigation are not saying much, only advising companies to make daily deposits, to not letcash accumulate to avoid similar incidents.

Source La Nacion

