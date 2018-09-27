Despite that Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega did not attend the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, hundreds of Nicaraguans and other supporters demonstrated in front of the  UN headquarters of the United Nations the resignation of Ortega, whom they described as a “murderer” and “dictator.

protest outside the UN – demonstrators wore flags, carried signs feat. photos of murdered & detained family members, faces of the resistance movement. Twitter

The protest was called by the Comite SOS Nicaragua NYNJ (S.O.S Nicaragua New York / New Jersey Committee), after the announcement of Ortega’s participation in the General Assembly on Wednesday, whose attendance was later canceled.

Wrapped in Nicaraguan flags, the demonstrators applauded student leaders Lesther Aleman and Jean Carlos López, in the United States after fleeing their country.

“Nicaragua is not normal, it is in crisis, we have hundreds of dead and hundreds of prisoners and students are being persecuted. Daniel Ortega is the root of the instability in the country,” said Aleman, who gained notoriety for challenging the president to “surrender” in the first session of the national dialogue last May.

“We are not going to give up and we are going to continue in the streets, Daniel Ortega has his hours counted,” exclaimed Jean Carlos Lopez, an engineering student who remained entrenched in the Polytechnic University (UPOLI) during the April protests.

The demonstration was also attended by the Nicaraguan-US pacifist Bianca Jagger, director of the Jagger Foundation for Human Rights.

Bianca Jagger arrived in New York in support of her “paisanos”. Facebook

In all, some 600 people gathered outside the UN. Some of those present carried signs in calling for “Freedom for Nicaragua”, “Prison for Ortega”.

“Daniel is not a president, Daniel is a criminal,” chanted protesters.

