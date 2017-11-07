Figures from the information system ‘Market for Spare Parts for Vehicles in Central America’, prepared by the Business Intelligence Unit at CentralAmericaData:

Among the main importers in the region are Purdy Motor, Agencia Datsun, Grupo Q, Ricardo Pérez S.A., Super Repuestos, Panameña de Motores, Repuestos Didea, Impressa and Petroautos.

Variation of regional imports

According to estimates by CentralAmericaData, between 2015 and 2016 the imported value of spare and replacement parts for vehicles in Central America increased by 8%, rising from $970 million in 2015 to $1.043 billion in 2016.

Imports by country

In 2016 the main importer in Central America was Guatemala with US$293 million, followed by Panama with US$218 million, Costa Rica with US$215 million, Honduras with US$134 million, El Salvador with US$103 million, and Nicaragua with US$79 million.

CentralAmericaData has detailed information on the import and export of parts, accessories, shock absorbers, body parts and accessories, clutches, bumpers or fenders, wheels, radiators, shafts, steering wheels, steering boxes, gearboxes, mufflers, exhausts, and other replacement or spare parts.

Information includes the size of the market, market participants according to the country of origin of the import, according to the type of replacement or spare part, price analysis per importer, type of part or replacement, country of origin and other details.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.