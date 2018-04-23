Starting today, April 23, don’t be surprised to start seeing the autopitsta General Cañas all dressed up. You may think its September when the country celebrates its month of Independence. No, the installation of some 96 flags across the autopista from San Jose to Alajuela is in preparation for the inauguration of a new president (traspaso de poderes in Spanish) on May 8.

Crews of the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL) – national power and light company – will be out from 8:00 p.m. to 3 a.m. installing at least 19 flags each night. The CNFL added that it will take advantage of the situation to replace bulbs and light maintenance to the street lighting as needed.

Drivers on the autopista are cautioned of the work crews on the road, taking up the left lane in either direction and slow down.