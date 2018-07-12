One of Avianca’s the new Airbus A320neo planes will have Costa Rica as its home, for which it will carry the Costa Rica tail number, as acknowledged by that airline, which will present the aircraft on July 19 at San Jose’s Juan Santamaría international airport (SJO).

In the Costa Rica, the registration number is commonly referred to as Tango India and all aircraft registered here have a number starting with the letters “TI”.



The Airbus A320neo family (neo for new engine option) is a development of the A320 family of narrow-body airliners produced by Airbus. Launched on 1 December 2010, it made its first flight on 25 September 2014 and it was introduced by Lufthansa on 25 January 2016. Re-engined with CFM International LEAP-1A or Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines and with large sharklets, it should be 15% more fuel efficient. Three variants are based on the previous A319, A320 and A321. Airbus received 6,031 orders by March 2018 and delivered 318 by May 2018.

The Colombian airline explained that four of these units will reach Central America and one of them be Costa Rican based. Avianca has its Central America hub in San Salvador, the Comalapa International Airport (SAL), El Salvador, with 29 destinations.

In 2015, the airline had signed a memorandum of understanding to agree on an agreement to purchase Airbus ships, including the A320neo, with deliveries beginning in 2018.

Among the features of the Airbus A320neo the entire cabin is equipped with an LED lighting system, which allows a better ambiance of the journey for the well-being of the travelers.

The new aircraft has a renewed onboard entertainment system that is accompanied by a USB port for travelers to connect their devices and the inclusion of Wireless functionality allows customers to control the content of their screens from their portable devices, through the Avianca Entertainment application available in the iOS and Android stores, the company said.