Browsing the world wide web, the Internet, I came across this photo that is indicative of the government in action.

It seems it takes 10 to work on an AyA repair job.

As the Prensa Libre that first published the photo in 2016, says “It is well known among the Costa Rican sayings that it seems the State, one works and nine look on”.

They even list the title or job description of each.

Engineer Assistant to the engineer Supervisor Supervisor’s helper Photographer Photographer’s assistant General supervisor Worker A friend of the general supervisor The person in charge of pick

The people missing from the photo are the support and management, ie dispatcher and his or her assistant, the person in charge of the actual telecommunications and their assistant, the dispatch supervisor and their assistant, the assistant to the supervisor of dispatchers, under the general supervision of as supervisors of supervisors and their assistants.

The middle office manager and their respective assistants and support staff, that assist the assistants do the assistant work, the office secretary, office manager and their assistant and so on and on and on…If all counted we could see as many as 50 people and even more just get that repair job done.

Imagine now for a big job.

