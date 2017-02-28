Baby Boom in Colombia’s Farc Rebel Army

TODAY COLOMBIA – Since the landmark Colombian peace deal came into force last December, the Farc rebel group has been been experiencing a baby boom.

During the 50 year-long conflict, female Farc fighters were banned from getting pregnant and some were even forced to have abortions.

Now that peace has come many women are putting down their guns and starting families instead.

Article originally appeared on Today Colombia and is republished here with permission.