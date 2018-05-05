Friday morning gasoline prices went up, ¢19 colones for a liter of regular and ¢20 for super. Diesel fuel went up ¢9 colones a liter.

The price of gasoline at the pumps as of Friday morning is ¢662 for a liter of super, ¢633 for regular and ¢540 for diesel.

The Autoridad Reguladora de Servicios Públicos (Aresep), in granting the price hike, justified it by blaming it on the variation in the dollar exchange rate (uh? the rate has stood pretty much the same for months) and international conflicts.

Gasoline prices in Costa Rica are regulated, set by the Aresep and applied to all gasoline stations across the country.