Bali is the perfect destination for cruise tours if your family is in search of a place with the touch of everything. The high-end luxurious resorts are offering unmatched comfort and totally personalized service.

The sun-kissed peaceful sandy shorelines provide a vast bed for relaxing and gazing. The settings of these exquisitely created and thoroughly planned abodes of luxury are a sight to behold, and this is why tons of tourists flock to this picturesque and pleasurable destination. Touring Bali on a sailing yacht is a good way to spend your vacation, and what’s greater is spending it on a 5-star phinisi sailing yacht.

Offering 2 nights tour and a day trip to Komodo’s most fascinating island destinations, AYANA Lako di’a promises to enhance your holiday accommodating up to 18 VIP passengers in 9 tasteful air-conditioned bedrooms (Master suite, Luxury suite and Deluxe suite). World-Class dining, personalized itinerary to include the region’s best-guided scuba diving, snorkeling above colorful tropical reefs, Komodo Dragon tours, and distinctive underwater photo opportunities.

To enjoy your adventure even better, our professional crew guarantees to give the best hospitality by carrying you off to a multi-day getaway of your choice. Also, our experienced team is knowledgeable about the best marine and beach activities and can personalize your exclusive charter with delicious menus and unique accommodation. AYANA Lako di’a is built to the best standards of stability, safety, fire protection, and pollution aversion.

Having 54 meters in length, the ship’s 10-meter long hull provides ample space for elegant celebrations, while the mast’s 39-meter height is a sight to be beholden.

Cruising on AYANA Lako’dia, you can begin the tour by sailing to nearby Lembongan Island for a fun-filled day of relaxation, enjoying the refreshments that are offered, drinking your coffee or tea as you feel the warm ocean breeze on deck. You may want to try your hand at troll fishing as you make the passage to the island.

The sun, the warmth, the fresh air, and the relaxed atmosphere will soothe you as nothing else can.

Once you reach Lembongan Island Bay, you can partake in a fantastic onboard barbecue buffet. Additionally, offering 1,100 square meters, this ship can serve as a 5-star venue for weddings, honeymoons, private celebrations, family holidays, and corporate events. What better way to spend the day, and still be back in your room anytime you want.

If you wish to, you can begin the day early for a dolphin spotting cruise along Bali’s coast or head off for a day of discovery to Nusa Penida Island. Amongst the day tours, the Dolphin Watching Tour is one of the most popular tours. The tour starts at Lovina beach, which is known for its coral reefs, black sand, and dolphins.

Cross through the calm sea waters on a traditional little boat as you detect these huge mammals in their natural living space. If you are looking for a romantic destination, cruising on AYANA Lako’dia should be your first choice. Followed by wonderful live bands, you can likewise relax and have a great time as you listen to your desired songs played live in a karaoke session as well.

Bali offers a unique opportunity to bond with your near and dear ones. You sure must have prepared and saved for this holiday if you want to give yourself and your loved ones the best in ambiance and experience. So what can be a better experience than having a cruise tour and a sprawling beachside holiday, nestled in the midst of nature? …..Nothing is.

Also, to boost your private experience you can settle for any of the suites most especially the master suite. The master suite is an oasis of refined elegance with distinctive furnishings carefully designed to accommodate you in absolute comfort, completely remarkable bathroom, and a private balcony offering you and your family exceptional privacy and supreme views to work up the best romantic memories which last forever. Finally, to bring in the spring back to your mind and body, rediscover the joys of the aromatic massages within the complete privacy of your own AYANA Lako’dia suite.

If you have not yet visited Bali, now is the time to begin your vacation plans!