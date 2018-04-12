In the first nine months of 2017, Costa Rica exported US$784 million worth of fresh and dried bananas, 7% more than in the same period in 2016.

Figures from the Information System on the fresh or dried banana market in Central America compiled by the Business Intelligence Unit at CentralAmericaData:

Between January and September of the years 2016 and 2017 the export volume of bananas registered an increase of 9%, rising from 1.7 million tons in 2016 to 1.9 million tons in 2017.

In the periods in question, the export value also registered a positive variation, growing from $736 million in 2016 to $784 million in 2017.

From January to September of 2016 and 2017, the value of Costa Rican sales abroad grew steadily reaching an annual average of 13%.

Between January 2012 and September 2017, the average price of a kilo of banana exports has remained relatively stable, ranging between $0.35 / Kg and $0.43 / Kg.

In the first nine months of 2017, 43% of the export value went to the USA, 10% to Belgium, 9% to the United Kingdom and 6% to Italy.