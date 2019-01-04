The security guard at the BAC San Jose branch in Coronado who shot the three assailants on Thursday and the bank customer, the intended victim of the robbery, are in good condition and recuperating in hospital.

The attempted robbery occurred before noon on Thursday when three armed individuals who authorities confirmed are father and two sons, attempted to rob the bank customer outside the branch when the security guard noticed what was going down and opened fire on the assailants.

Two of the thieves were killed on site, the third died in hospital minutes after his arrival.

The three men were identified as Carlos Roberto Quesada Ramírez, 46 (father), Jessie Roberto Quesada Fuentes, 29 (Son), who had a criminal record and Daniel Quesada Fuentes, 21 (son).

One of the reports in the local Spanish media said the guard, a 52-year-old man whose identity has not been revealed, noted a recent perfect score in his last time at the firing range and excellent score on the correct handling, use and firing of a firearm and the evaluation of knowledge in safety principles to discern when to use the weapon and how to identify targets.

A BAC security expert, speaking anonymously said, “he (the guard) is an (security) agent with two years of working with the security of the bank. He is very disciplined, he is a very good agent. In practices he always does very well, normally the standard of BAC agents is very good”.

Marco Carrión, interim chief of the department of criminal investigations at the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ), explained the bank client, a woman accompanied by a man, was about to enter the bank at the time of the attack, she was going to make a deposit of ¢30 millones colones. She is a local merchant.

Carrión took the opportunity to remind people to use the services of an armored car when handling large sums of cash, to avoid a situation similar to that occurring on Thursday.

