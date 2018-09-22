Barclays international bank told its investors on Thursday through a report that it would move its Costa Rican bond positions for ones from El Salvador.

The strategy they suggest to their investors is to get out of the (Costa Rica) positions of the external debt bonds that mature in 2023 and 2025, moving to debt securities of El Salvador that expire in 2025 and 2027.

The report indicates that the possibilities of a fiscal reform in our country for October have failed and that therefore the country risk increases.

Barclays is one of the most important banks in the United Kingdom, it is a holding listed on the London, New York and Tokyo Stock Exchanges.

Source: La Republica