The happy days of banking are back at the State bank, the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR).

In an attempt to woo customers, the bank has taken the unusual decision to offer two bags of Chinese cement to all customers opening an account at the bank.

The promo comes with “as long as supplies last”, urging potential news customers to hurry to not miss out on this great promotion.

The bank says there is no limit on the number of accounts.

The news is spreading fast, the bank says it expects long lines at all branches.

On the social media the BCR is being referred to as the “Banco de Cemento” (Cement Bank).

This is a satire article, the content is pure fiction, made up, not real news. The promo does not exist. As far as we know the BCR is not offering bags of cement to its new clients.

