Quantcast

Beach Crowd Detains Suspects In Attempted Robbery Of Foreigner

By Rico on 2 January 2017

Crowds react to the attempted robbery of a foreigner by 3 men

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – New Year’s Day in Manuel Antonio, Quepos was not your usual day at the beach, the crowd immediately reacting to the attempted robbery of a foreigner by three men

The crowds at the Central Pacific beach, realizing what had just happened, detained the suspects, practically destroyed their get-a-away vehicle, while waiting for police to arrive.

The crowd detained the suspects until police arrived

According to information provided by Carlos Hidalgo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, the Tourist Police report said the three men attempted to hold up the foreign, who did not want to file a complaint, since the thieves weren’t able to take anything from him.

A spokesperson for the Ministerio Public said the “civil arrest” was valid

“We have three people being investigated, but no crime was committed,” said Hidalgo, referring to the foreigner’s refusal to file a complaint.

Hidalgo added that the detention of the suspects by the crowd is typified as a “civil arrest” under the Criminal Code and perfectly valid.

Source Crhoy.com

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service.
If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it.
What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

About Rico

Rico "Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! Rico brings his special kind of savvy to online marketing. His websites are engaging, provocative, informative and sometimes off the wall, where you either like or you leave it. The same goes for him, like him or leave him.There is no middle ground. No compromises, only a passion to present reality as he sees it!

Connect

Follow on Twitter Connect on Facebook Find on Google+ View all Posts Visit Website
Q Costa Rica
QCostarica.com - Powered by The Q Media  