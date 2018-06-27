It is an undeniable fact that Costa Rica offers another heaven on earth. Costa Rica attracts 2 million tourists everywhere and they discover the beauty of Costa Rica. The country offers so many exotic places to explore. Small Costa Rica has a variety of spots from erupting volcanoes to green rainforests that makes it ‘Rich Coast’.

The green lush forest land, the mountains and the aesthetically pleasing environment and positive vibes make Costa Rica an unimaginable heaven to every traveller. And while there are plenty of beaches for you to visit around here, we will take a look at all the other things that you can pay a visit to as well.

The Top Places You Need to Make a Visit to

If are you stuck with where to go and what to do in this beautiful place here is a guide that can help you discover Costa Rica’s must visit destinations and pick your favourite and pack your bag to get a unique experience.

Did you forget the other National Parks?

National Parks are quite an exciting and frequently visited. Corcovado National Park and Tortuguero National Park are other destinations you cannot afford to miss because of the amazing boat rides to reach the destination.

Another famous place to visit in Costa Rica is Arenal Volcano National Park. It is an all-in-one spot, that is to say, from adventure to relaxation. You will find so many things to do there. It’s sure to have activities that will give you the adrenaline rush. Apart from the main attraction of volcano, this national park offers hot springs, zip line, hanging bridges and water rafting experiences.

Don’t forget the Waterfalls

Also, La Fortuna Waterfall is the nearby spot from Arenal Volcano National Park which offers a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere. A swim there is a must.

Enjoy Your Mornings Near the Celeste River

If you are planning to go on a vacation trip to Costa Rica, it is with no doubt that Celeste River should be your top most destination. The light blue color of the water is a very different sight. Also, to get there is an exciting trip. Even though you won’t get a chance to swim there but the sight will leave you mesmerized.

Get Closer to Nature

If you wish to get a step closer to nature then Manuel National Park is the destination. This destination provides a combination of wildlife and beach with adventure sports. Well, if you are here do not forget to dine out here for an unforgettable experience.

The Other Places

Don’t forget to consider Monteverde Cloud Forest, Guanacaste Beaches and San Jose on your list. Which one of these are you planning to make a visit to first?