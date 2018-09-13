Costa Rica’s subequatorial climate is marvelous. Despite that the country’s territory is rather small, it’s characterized by a huge variety of weather conditions. For instance, the highland regions are rather frosty, the forests are foggy, the central part of the country is called “the land of eternal spring,” and on the coasts, the relatively stuffy and hot weather dominates almost all year round.

The best seasons to visit Costa Rica are winter and spring. This time in the country is usually called Verano – summer. The beginning of the high season in Costa Rica doesn’t mean that you can’t get caught in the rain at any time. Accordingly, the low season in Costa Rica begins in May, when the precipitation increases dramatically.

The first months of the rainy season are actually the best time to get a ticket to Costa Rica. At this time, you can avoid tourist hassles and find accommodation at much better prices.

Peculiarities of a winter vacation in Costa Rica

On average, the weather in Costa Rica in winter keeps at around +28°C. Once December kicks in, the dry season begins, and this means that torrential rains won’t spoil your plans for a romantic getaway here. Strong winds and precipitation continue to dominate only on the coast of the Caribbean Sea.

If you want to buy a tour for this period, than it's better to plan your holiday on Costa Rica in the winter on the Pacific coast. Here, the beach vacation will be a success! According to many tourists who have visited here, we can conclude that winter is the season when riding on Costa Rica is behind the most vivid and diverse emotions.

Peculiarities of a spring vacation in Costa Rica

In the spring, the weather in Costa Rica will continue to please with its excellent climatic conditions. If you still do not know when to have a better vacation in Costa Rica, than choosing the period from March to May, you definitely will not regret it. Depending on the region, the air temperature will rise to + 15-25 ° C.

To have a holiday in Costa Rica in the spring turned out to be very exciting and memorable, do not miss the opportunity here to go surfing or diving and get a uniform bronze tan. Despite the fact that in May the rainy season begins, this time of year is very popular among tourists.

Peculiarities of a summer vacation in Costa Rica

Holiday in Costa Rica in the summer can be overshadowed by the height of the rainy season. The greatest amount of precipitation falls in the highlands. The air temperature is kept within + 25 ° C. Summer is called a green season, when it’s not worth to go to Costa Rica for those who do not tolerate torrential rains. Indeed, the weather in Costa Rica in summer can be called the most changeable and unpredictable. Walking along the street 2 steps, it can go heavy rain, and after 2 more steps look out the sun.

Peculiarities of an autumn vacation in Costa Rica

Due to the fact that vacation in Costa Rica in the autumn is not accompanied by an intense influx of tourists, you can profitably save on tours. As for the weather in Costa Rica in the fall, it can be called quite favorable. Daily precipitation is possible only on the Atlantic coast. As for the opposite coast, it sets a dry season. The air temperature rests at + 29 ° C during the day and + 21 ° C at night. Water warms up to + 26 ° C.

As you can see, every season on Costa Rica has its own thing about, but the common thing is that it’s beautiful throughout all of the year.