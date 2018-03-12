“What is going to happen with my son from now on?” Is the BIG question that Don Jorge Valverde, from Desamparados, leaving his son who is in seventh grade, at the gates of the Liceo de Costa Rica after week the school was closed due to the death of Sebastián Díaz, also a seventh student, who was hit by the train in an alleged bullying.

Don Marco Vinicio Naranjo, the school director, responded to Don Jorge and all the other parents, that they can rest assured that he has worked extensively in the past week with the teachers of the 800 students who fill the classrooms of the institution every day.

All teachers were prepared by the authorities of the Ministry of Education (Ministerio de Educacion Publica – MEP) in psychological first aid, so they can help their students overcome the trauma of Sebastian’s death.

Several mothers who did not give their name to the press could be seen crying after dropping off their children.

One who did speak to La Nacion, who gave her name as Hazel, said it was with great pain of not knowing how her son will be at school because she is horrified by bullying, however, she trusts that the teachers will manage to change the environment to something very positive.

On February 28, 2018, 12-year-old Sebastián Díaz González threw himself in front of the train that runs near the school in a challenge or alleged bullying of other students.

Wálter Espinoza, head of the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ), said last Monday afternoon that according to the interviews and the videos they have analyzed, there is nothing to indicate that the young man was pressured by someone to get in front of the train.