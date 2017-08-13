WHERE I STAND. We are consuming media and news in a manner that lacks a proper sense of responsibility. We need, should be well informed about current events, local and beyond, but the onslaught of media sources has made it a daunting task.

‘Quick News’ delivers us the facts in concise, quick reading form. If it is not factual or an exaggeration it not important. What is important we are “informed”.

In this new age of the ‘quick news’ we need to learn to be responsible and do our due diligence to find the most reputable source of information.

Stories ranging from what is happening around the corner in your place in the world, to national and world politics and health and wellness flood our email inboxes, feeds and fill the white space of our favorite websites. So, the question is what to read and who to follow for the facts and truths.

In our fast paced lifestyle, we are wired to read stories quickly and accept them as facts because they are being posted online, to what we believe to be legitimate sources. such as Facebook and

Facebook and Twitter, for example, are oftentimes great sources of information on the latest do-it-yourself hack or a new place to eat. But when it comes to the important issues, they can miss the mark.

As a responsible citizen, you need to take the initiative to analyze, when reading something of importance take the time to check the facts. It can take an extra few minutes, but well worth it in the end.

For example, in Costa Rica, in the recent past, a number of ‘quick news’ sources have sprung up or converted from other media.

Two come to mind. The first, now ranked just behind Google.com in Costa Rica, abandoned its beginnings from a reputable news source to become a ‘quick news’. Their ranking makes their quick news even more legitimate. The second, a new source where the publisher won’t even put their name on it, and maintains a private domain registration.

I have sat in on conversations where ‘quick news’ is being spouted. When I ask for the source, “it was online somewhere,” is the typical response. “It has to be true, or it couldn’t be posted,” is a general consensus.

I am not knocking ‘quick news’ and social media. This is where you, as a responsible citizen of the world, need to take the initiative to analyze, to filter what you are reading. Question the source. Question period.

With time you be building on your ‘reputable sources’ list, blogs, news, websites and social media portals you can rely on them giving you the facts.

Revenue for news sources is dwindling due to lack of advertising. Good information takes time to produce and people are not willing to take the time to find good information and willing to pay for it.

Reading only social media, and blogs produced by amateurs with agendas, offering exaggerations of the initial news reports and bait-click headlines versus credible, accurate facts is cheating yourself.

Easy ways to break out of the cycle of ‘quick news’ is take the time to seek out reputable, trusted news sources – local, national and international – and even if it means paying for it.

I take the time to check multiple sources, mix up my reading, seeking out different points of views and subjects, to accumulate as much information as possible before I make any conclusion. This will lead you to broader knowledge, and sharpen your thinking skills.

