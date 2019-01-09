At midnight tonight, a sharp decrease in gasoline prices takes effect. The price drop was approved by the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) on December 14, and published at noon today in the official newsletter, La Gaceta.

At 12:01 am Thursday (Jan. 10), the price of a liter of super gasoline drops ¢41 colones, regular drops ¢45 and a liter of diesel fuel will be ¢53 colones cheaper.

With the price drop, the price at the pumps will be ¢596 for super, ¢581 for regular and ¢534 for diesel.

Gasoline prices are the same at ALL gasoline stations across the country.

Related