Bikini-Clad Hilary Duff in Costa Rica Tropical Getaway (Photos)

1.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter

COSTA RICA EXTRA – Hilary Duff, 29, in a s tunning in white bikini bottoms and a matching tank top tied up tight to show off her rock-hard abs, spent a sunny Valentine’s Day in Costa Rica with new beau Matthew Koma and didn’t give a sh*t about being photographed, “canoodling” as one gossip rag put it, with her latest boy toy in Costa Rica.

In plain sight, the Hard to Love singer, wasn’t going to let watchful eyes deprive her of the pleasures of a public groping and us of that bikini body and butt.

Surely she has to know that it’s impossible to bend over in a two piece bikini without the entire world and the Internet watching.

Duff’s romance with Koma is blossoming while her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, with whom she shares a young son, has been confirmed by PEOPLE magazine of being investigated by Los Angeles police for alleged sexual battery or a woman Saturday at his West LA condo. According to TMZ, the 36-year-old Canadian insisted that the encounter was consensual and he’s known the woman for years. Duff and the former hockey player officially divorced in 2016 after separating in 2014.

Duff and Koma were in Costa Rica this past week for a getaway Vaentine’s Day trip. The couple stayed at the Four Seasons Costa Rica located at Papagayo Peninsula, in Guanacaste.

From the photos it’s clear the 29-year-old star loves a good trip to the beach. In each picture Duff wears an ear-to-ear grin on her face, and who can blame her? Is there anything better than a relaxing trip to a tropical country?

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

1.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter

Article originally appeared on Costa Rica Extra and is republished here with permission.