R.Torres is a New York Times best-selling author and a comedian who has written for a number of high profile publications. In 2011 he created the Torres Report, a satirical news blog that has millions of readers around the world, has won numerous awards. The Torres Report is an independent fake news source. His Twitter feed has more than a million followers, on Facebook he has more 10 million likes. Follow the Torres Report for all the fake news you can handle.