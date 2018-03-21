Source: Crhoy.com
Blunders and Unfulfilled Promises Legacy Of Solis Administration
ByR.Torres
Source: Crhoy.com
Ruta 32 Closed For 7 Hours Wednesday Morning
If traffic conditions aren't bad enough on the major routes of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), add a crash or as in the case...
Every Day 15 People Are Arrested For Domestic Violence
Every day there are more cases of domestic violence in the country. In some situations, in particular, the aggressor was under the influence of...
La Sele Has A New Uniform (Photos)
Passers-by through the Parque Central in San José were surprised by a new attraction in the park: a glass box with a mannequin and...
Armed Men Rob Banco Nacional In Moravia
At least four men held up this morning a branch of the Banco Nacional (BN) in Moravia. Authorities said the men arrived on two motorcycles,...
Latin America Falls Short on Anti-Crime Efforts: US State Department
(Insightcrime.org) An annual report by the US State Department on international drug trafficking suggests that Latin America continues to struggle with developing effective strategies...
Venezuela Regards New US Sanctions as Crime Against Humanity
Venezuela condemned new US sanctions introduced against Caracas calling them crime against humanity, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. US President Donald Trump...
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco
The survivor of the shark attack in the Isla del Coco on Thursday, the 26-year-old diving guide identified by his last name Jimenez, said...
How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica?
As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma's potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica? Although Hurricane Irma...
Aspen Pharma Opened Its Doors in Costa Rica
From its Costa Rica corporate offices, Aspen Pharma will be serving 17 countries in Latin America, said Ana Claudia Álvarez, general manager of Aspen...
Dangerous Driving Days Ahead!
Image: 300 pcs jigsaw puzzle: Wasgij Original - Wasgij Original 1: Sunday Drivers I've said it before and will say it again, there are three...
Obama Visit A Major Security Challenge
Minister of Security Mario Zamora said in an interview for ADN 90.7 FM that U.S .President Barack Obama’s visit next week represents a major...
QTip: In Costa Rica There Is No “Billion”
Millions and more: Numbers larger than the millions can get problematic in both English and Spanish. Traditionally, a billion has been a thousand million...
Children Under 15 to be Prohibited from Working in Mexico
The relevant commissions of the Mexican Senate have initially passed a draft to reform the Constitution and prohibit children under 15 from working. The...