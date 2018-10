The body of a Massachusetts man who was swept away by floodwaters while honeymooning in Costa Rica has been recovered.

The family of 30-year-old Josh Byrne said: “he will always be remembered for his helpful and caring demeanor, his ability to make friends in any setting, and his love for his wife, Bianca.”

The couple became trapped in a vehicle on a bridge last week. They tried to drive across and Byrne has swept away, but his wife, Bianca Merritt, swam to safety.

The couple married Oct. 6.