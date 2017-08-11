Bolivian President Evo Morales has criticized the spike in international conflict, arguing that war is used by “imperialist” powers to solve the crisis of capitalism.
Guerra: cultura de muerte e instrumento del imperialismo para la dominación, que utilizan como solución a la crisis del capitalismo.
TRANSLATION: “War: a culture of death and instrument of imperialism for domination, which they use as a solution to the crisis of capitalism.”
In a series of tweets, Morales argued countries like the United States use tension as a tool to distract the public from the social, political, economic and environmental problems that stem from the capitalist system.
“War: a culture of death and instrument of imperialism for domination, which they use as a solution to the crisis of capitalism,” the president said in a message on Twitter.
Capitalism is often blamed as a cause of war and conflicts, as global powers to clash with one another for control of the world’s resources and economic power — a situation that occurred in the first half of the 20th century.
On Thursday, the Bolivian head of state also condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” threats to launch an attack against North Korea as an insult to humanity.
“This is an affront to all mankind,” Morales said on Twitter.
“To the fire and the fury of the United States’ threats we must instead propose dialogue, peace and social justice,” emphasized the Bolivian leader.
Morales also called on the people of the world to demonstrate against the radical position of the United States because “in these wars, the empire wins and people lose,” he stated.