Bolivian President Evo Morales has criticized the spike in international conflict, arguing that war is used by “imperialist” powers to solve the crisis of capitalism.

Guerra: cultura de muerte e instrumento del imperialismo para la dominación, que utilizan como solución a la crisis del capitalismo. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) August 10, 2017

TRANSLATION: “War: a culture of death and instrument of imperialism for domination, which they use as a solution to the crisis of capitalism.”

In a series of tweets, Morales argued countries like the United States use tension as a tool to distract the public from the social, political, economic and environmental problems that stem from the capitalist system.

“War: a culture of death and instrument of imperialism for domination, which they use as a solution to the crisis of capitalism,” the president said in a message on Twitter.

Capitalism is often blamed as a cause of war and conflicts, as global powers to clash with one another for control of the world’s resources and economic power — a situation that occurred in the first half of the 20th century.

On Thursday, the Bolivian head of state also condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” threats to launch an attack against North Korea as an insult to humanity.

“This is an affront to all mankind,” Morales said on Twitter.

“To the fire and the fury of the United States’ threats we must instead propose dialogue, peace and social justice,” emphasized the Bolivian leader.

Morales also called on the people of the world to demonstrate against the radical position of the United States because “in these wars, the empire wins and people lose,” he stated.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.