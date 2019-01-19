Brazilian financial authorities have identified suspicious money transfers into an account of President Jair Bolsonaro’s son in 2017, the Globo news outlet reported Saturday, citing the country’s Council for Financial Activities Control.

According to the outlet, in 2017, 48 cash transfers of 2,000 reals (US$500) each one, were made to the account of president’s son Flavio Bolsonaro. In total, 96,000 reals (about US$26,000) were credited to his account in five days.

The money came through ATMs located in the building of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro. The news outlet reported that the council still did not identify who made those cash deposits, but suggested that it might be an attempt to hide a source of funds.

Earlier in the week, the Brazilian Supreme Court has halted an investigation in suspicious payments to Flavio’s former driver Fabricio Queiroz, who had some 1.2 million reals (more than US$300,000) on his account in 2016-2017. This decision has been made at the request of Flavio.

