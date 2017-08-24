Striding down the streets of Sao Paulo in their black swimsuits, these glamorous models have been stopping the traffic as they promote the much anticipated Miss Bumbum Brazil competition.

The Miss Bumbum contest is a Brazilian annual pageant show which aims to find the best buttocks in the country. Created by journalist and entrepreneur Cacau Oliver, the competition has 27 contestants who represent the country’s different states, and the winner of the pageant receives 50,000 reals (approx. US$22,000) in endorsement deals and becomes an instant celebrity in Brazil. The current title holder is Erika Canela.

Miss Bumbum is now in its eighth year. This year the competition includes a playboy model who is the first American to appear in the event and a contestant who is in a polyamorous relationship with both a man and a woman. And is said to be ‘more elegant’ than last – with bums bigger than 107cm banned from the contest. This would exclude Kim Kardashian’s 109cm (43in) backside, if she had wanted to enter.

The public must decide which of the 27 women will be allowed to compete in the November 6 final to select the nation’s sexiest derriere.

Competition is fierce as only 15 of the buxom beauties will be allowed to take part in the final. The winner of the competition will be awarded a much sought after cover shoot for a popular men’s magazine, a significant cash prize and celebrity status.

Miss Bumbuum has developed into a major glamour model competition in Brazil. Several spin-offs have been held as well. See China copies Brazil’s ‘Miss BumBum’ contest

In a country obsessed with the female backside, winners of the hotly-disputed contest become overnight celebrities and often go on to earn millions in modelling contracts and endorsements. See No implant too extreme in Brazil’s Miss Bumbum 2017 competition

