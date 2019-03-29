Two British nationals were arrested Thursday in the Spanish city of San Roque, in the province of Cádiz, on suspicion of sending drugs to Costa Rica and the United Kingdom via the postal service.

Spain’s National Police reported that the suspected used two houses located in San Roque and in Manilva (province of Malaga) to prepare shipments.

Apparently, they sent the illicit substances – MDMA pills (ecstasy), hashish and marijuana – in packages of food products that were sent by mail, believed sent to Costa Rica.

Sending synthetic drugs to Costa Rica through postal parcels is not a new method. In recent years, cases have been detected from countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.

