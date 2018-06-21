Brazil will need to step up their game when they mee Costa Rica on Friday (June 22) in a must win for the Ticos to at least have a chance at advancing in the World Cup 2018.

Sitting at the bottom of the heap of Group E, with 0 points, having lost their first game last Sunday to Serbia.

Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opener last weekend, a tie gives the Ticos a slim hope of advancing.

A win against Brazil on Friday and then Switzerland on Wednesday (June 27), and a combination of losses and ties Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia, might just give the Ticos the mathematic advantage to advance to the group of 16.

In 2014 Brazil World Cup, Costa Rica were quarter-finalists.

Selección Nacional captain Bryan Ruiz was quoted as saying that Brazil is a team that Ticos could probably manage only 1 win out of 10 games. We can only hope Friday is that one win.

“We have evolved a lot and futbol (soccer) has changed even in this World Cup. In futbol anything can happen, although it is true we have faced Brazil twice and we have not won, but we have made good tries, so I think the third one will be the winner,” said Ruiz.

“It is going to be a difficult game as are all games in the World Cup. They (the Ticos) are a good team. We saw the game against Serbia, and it was only decided through a dead ball situation,” Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho was quoted as saying.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs Brazil

Time: Friday, June 22 at 15:00 Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia.

On the Tube:

In Costa Rica, Teletica channel 7 (6:00 am)

Around the world: FS1, Telemundo and NBC Universo

Stream Online: Hulu with Live TV or fuboTV