A bus with 35 passengers overturned the morning of this Wednesday on Rtua 2, the Interamericana Sur, in the area of Villa Bonita de Osa, Puntarenas.

According to the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), the bus came very close to the side of the road, which caused it to destabilize and overturn. The emergency was recorded at about 11:43am.

According to the Colosal Informa, in that area, local authorities report many of the passengers banged up, a few with minor injuries, but none in serious condition.

The bus had left Puerto Jimenez and was headed for San Jose.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion; Crhoy.com