If you are an internet and/or IP telephony client of CableTica you probably lived through the “disconnection” countrywide on Wednesday afternoon.

The service dropped in the early afternoon and was not restored until well after 9:30 p.m.

Though the cable operator was short on details of what had happened, calling the disconnection “an event in the systems”, customers were left hanging, not knowing if it was a local problem, their own connection (like in not having paid their bill) or what.

Cable television was not affected.

A call to customer service or the main offices in La Sabana went nowhere. The line would “beep beep” and go dead. The only clue that something was wrong was a post on Facebook.

On Thursday, CableTica announced, given the disconnection was system-wide, it would compensate 100% of its customers, either affected or not by the disconnection.

The compensation will be reflected on the July billing.

However, the company did not specify the amount of the compensation.

“The compensation will be made for all customers based on the regulatory framework of the Superintendency of Telecommunications. It will be done in the July billing,” said CableTica’s José Gutiérrez.

“We offer our apologies to all our clients for the inconveniences this may have caused them. It is important to inform them that we have taken all the provisions of the case to prevent a situation of this nature from happening again in the future,” the company said in a statement.