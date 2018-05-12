The national flu vaccination campaign will start next month, with the goal of protecting 1.3 million people against the virus that causes the flu. The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) will invest US$7 million in the purchase of the doses.

The massive vaccination is aimed at at-risk groups such as the pregnant women, the elderly, diabetic, obese, heart disease and children between six months and five years.

The massive vaccincation every year is linked to the start of the rainy season, when serious acute infections rebound.

Those most affected by the viruses are young children and adults 60 and over.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion