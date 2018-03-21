With some ¢500 million colones (US$890,000) that seized from drug trafficking, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) also known as the Caja, will bolster of care for people with addictions in the country.

With the money, the Caja will propose a project for the detection of people consuming psychoactive substances in the emergency services of national hospitals.

That is the word from the Costa Rican Institute on Drugs (ICD) after forming an alliance with the Caja.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com