The government of Canada announced on Friday the imposition of sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and key government figures in “a clear message that their anti-democratic behavior has consequences.”

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the targeted sanctions are aimed at 40 officials and individuals who “are helping to undermine the security, stability and integrity of democratic institutions in Venezuela,” Efe cited.

The list includes the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena; Minister of Education Elías Jaua; Executive Vice-President Tareck el Aissami ; the brand-new Attorney General handpicked by the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Tarek William Saab; ANC member and strongman Diosdado Cabello, and ANC president Delcy Rodríguez.

The sanctions freeze any assets they may have in Canada and bans Canadians from engaging them in business dealings.

“Canada will not stand by silently as the Government of Venezuela robs its people of their fundamental democratic rights,” Freeland said in a statement. “Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela as they struggle to restore democracy in their country.”

Further information at: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2017/09/venezuela_sanctions.html

Article originally appeared on Today Venezuela and is republished here with permission.