Christmas or ‘cypress’ trees are part of the Costa Rica Christmas. And this year, you can decorate your home (or office) with a natural Arbol de Navidad from Canada.

The trees are available in Multiplaza Escazu and Multiplaza Curridabat for about ¢25,000 colones, depending on the size you choose.

Every year, between 3 and 6 million Christmas trees are cut cut from Canadian Christmas tree farms and native pine and fir stands, with 80 percent of all Canadian Christmas tree production coming from the provinces of Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. About half of the total harvest is exported each year, mostly to the United States but also to the Caribbean and Central America.

