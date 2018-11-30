Ministry of Environment (MINAE) will be opening a case against a Canadian man, recorded by residents of Tamarindo, feeding a crocodile near the “Chiriguinto” restaurant.

The MINAE says the practice is dangerous because it creates a dependence oi these reptiles and they get used to getting food easily, which could bring future consequences, including can cause a fatal incident for those who visit Playa Tamarindo.

The video was recorded on Thursday.

According to Mauricio Méndez, Marine Biologist and director of the Conservation Area, the MINAE would be denouncing the act with the prosecutor’s office for feeding the crocodiles is prohibited under article 116 of the law on wildlife conservation.

Méndez told Guana/Noticias that the reptile would be relocated for the safety of residents and tourists.

Apparently, the man became nasty with residents when questioning him, telling them he could do as wished.

Article 116 of the Ley de Conservación de la Vida Silvestre (Wildlife Conservation Law) calls for a fine of-of 15% up to 30% of a base salary to anyone, who, without the authorization of the national system of areas conservation, supply nonauthoritzed food or substances to wildlife.

