A Canadian man died Wednesday afternoon after crashing the vehicle he was driving against a utility pole. The crash occurred at the entrance of Reserva Conchal, in the area of Brasilito, in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, at 3:36 pm.

According to the Cruz Roja (Red Cross), the fatality is an adult man who drove a Toyota Hilux pick up, declared dead on the site. Apparently, the man was traveling alone.

At the moment, authorities did not release the man’s identity and the possible cause of the crash. Area residents told Telenoticias the man was a Canadian.

Video from Guana Noticias.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The death is being investigated by the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ).