Canadian Drowns in Playa Hermosa

Q COSTA RICA – Canadian Peter Scouras died tragically in a tragic drowning accident in Costa Rica over the weekend. Scouras, 33, was the co-owner of the iconic Red Top Drive Inn Restaurant in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“He was my best friend,” Scouras’ brother Demitris told the Winnipegfreepress.com on Tuesday. “I’m going to miss him immeasurably.”

Marlon Duarte, Costa Rica Red Cross worker (Cruzrojista in Spanish), explained that on arriving at the scene the man was out of the water and according to witnesses he been submerged for at least 5 minutes.

Duarte added that the advanced support unit worked on the man for 40 minutes, but it was not possible to save him. The accident occurred on Monday in Playa Hermosa, south of Playa Jaco, in the province of Puntarenas.

Demitris described his brother, like their dad before them, ‘a real people person’. Demetris explained that their dad, John, who with his brother Gus and other partners had founded the Red Top, died suddenly at 67 while on vacation in Greece in 2007.

Demitris said his brother took over the restaurant with their mother following the death of their father and going to buy out her stake in the operation when he returned from Costa Rica. “The X’s and the I’s were in order — he was going to buy the restaurant and become the sole owner,” he said.

“Obviously, plans are going to change now. It’s way too early to say what will happen to the restaurant.”

Scouras was in Costa Rica with members of the rugby team he played for and coached: the University of Manitoba Wombats.

