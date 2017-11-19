If you are a Canadian in Costa Rica and have questions about Consular Services or just want to meet other Canadians and the Ambassador Designate of Canada to Costa Rica, H.E. Mr. James Hill, your Embassy is having another Soirée in their Outreach Program at Bar la Perla in Flamingo-Potrero, on Tuesday, November 28th.

On hand will also be Mrs. Chlor Malthais-Boisvert, Vice-Consul and Mrs. Ana-Lorena de la Garza, Senior Consular Office, Consular Section, with uself information, including a list of local emergency contacts, passport applications and other useful tips.

The informal meet and greet with Ambassador Hill and the Consular Officials will be between 4-6pm, then a word from Mr. Hill, dinner (indiviudally ordered and paid) from 6-7pm and more informal meetings after dinner.

