Cargo Truck Robberies Increasing On Costa Rican Roads

Q COSTA RICA – In addition to the usual problems of crime facing cargo carriers in the Northern Triangle, the union has denounced an increase in robberies on Costa Rican roads.

Inequality and lack of coordination in security measures that are implemented in each of the Central American countries is preventing better results from being achieved in combating robbery of freight trucks.

Marvin Altamirano, president of the American Federation of Transportation (Fecatrans), “… met with members of the Committee on Integration, Trade and Development at the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), who raised the issue that ‘inequality still persists’ on the subject of surveillance on the roads, even though 2016 was the first year of implementation of the Partnership for Prosperity signed by Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras with the backing of the United States and whose essential points establishe the reduction of crime and violence.”

“… ‘With the funds allocated for security in Guatemala, we should be able to move (freight) as the agreement says, freely, however, that is not happening,” assessed Altamirano. “Nicaragua is the safest country in the region that we have. As a sector every time we go traveling, we try to get into Nicaragua before six o’clock in the evening, but if someone will be leaving Nicaragua for Honduras, in the north of the region, they will not cross through after five p.m., they will wait until the next day to leave Nicaragua, because it is safer in Nicaragua than on the other side’.”

Source: Centralamericandata.com; elnuevodiario.com.ni

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related