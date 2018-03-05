In a meeting with representatives of various sectors, on Fridau, the presidential candidate of the Partido Acción Ciudadana (PAC), Carlos Alvarado, assured that international brands and companies would leave the country if hatred and intolerance prevailed after the presidential election in second round.

The presidential candidate pointed out that, just by looking at the standards of certain international companies in terms of corporate social responsibility, for example, in terms of inclusiveness standards, it is enough to be alert.

Alvarado added that there are precedents in other countries and that this should be enough to worry about the possibility that if there is a government that, with its positions, generates manifestations of hatred or intolerance.

The PAC candidate was speaking to representatives of cultural, artistic, communal, trade union, commercial, tourism and agri-food sectors, as well as movements of women, indigenous people, people with disabilities, ecologists, academics and youth.

In his speech, Carlos Alvarado equated the dispute over the presidency between him and Fabricio Alvarado, of the Partido Restauración Nacional (PRN), with the 2016 elections in Great Britian that resulted in the Brexit (the decision of Great Britian to leave the European Union), and that of the referendum for peace in Colombia.

According to Alvarado, to avoid companies possibly leaving the country or abrupt changes in what the county offers them, is to assure them a Costa Rica “of the center”, “ideological”, and “progressive”.

“In this second round it is very important that all people who defend the rule of law, the separation of powers, democracy in Costa Rica, have an active role in the election process,” were the words for former presidential candidate for the Vamos party, Margarita Salas, who attended the event along with others such as María Amalia Revelo, executive of the Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) and Gilberth Díaz, president of the Sindicato de Trabajadores y Trabajadoras de la Educación Costarricense (SEC).

Costa Ricans go to the polls (in second round voting) on April 1 to elect a president between Carlos Alvarado and Fabricio Alvarado – no relation – after no candidate obtained the required 40% of the popular vote on February 4.

The new president will assume office, for a four-year term, at noon on May 8, 2018.

Source: La Nacion