This morning, the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) – Elections Tribunal – officially declared Carlos Andrés Alvarado Quessa elected president, for the constitutional period (of 4 years) that begins on May 8, 2018. Epsy Alejandra Campbell Barr was officially elected as First Vice President and Marvin Rodríguez Cordero as second Vice President.

Carlos Alavarado Epsy Campbell

Next week, the TSE will present the credentials in an official ceremony what will take place at the Fransico Saénz Meza auditorium.

Alvarado was elected president in the second round voting on April 1, 2018, with 61% of valid votes. In the February 4 first round election, Carlos came in second with 22%, behind evangelical candidate Fabricio Alvarado – no relation – with 25% of the votes, neither obtaining the required 40%, spurring the run-off election.

The information was published in La Gaceta, the official government newspaper.