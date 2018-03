The increasing murderous wave that has swept Costa Rica in recent years does not go unnoticed, much less outside the borders of the country.

With 603 murders in 2017, the figure reached the highest point in history. And today, with more than 146 cases, 2018 seems to follow the same path.

Even the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) – Judicial Investigation Agency – does not rule out that the record may be exceeded. They have stated this repeatedly.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy