The Vatican endorsed the expulsion of Mauricio Víquez Lizano, 54, from the clerical state for life, following complaints against him for sexual abuse, informed Monday night the Curia Metropolitana in San Jose.

Costa Rica last week issued an international arrest warrant for the now ex-priest

Víquez, now an ex-priest, received the maximum sanction imposed by the Vatican in cases such as pedophilia: expulsion from the State Clerical.

In the canon law of the Catholic Church, the loss of the clerical state is the removal of a bishop, priest or deacon from the status of being a member of the clergy.

This was reported by the Metropolitan Curia tonight, after having received confinement from Rome in previous days.

Against Víquez Lizano 9 canonical complaints were filed for alleged sexual abuse of altar servers, in addition to a criminal complaint for the alleged qualified violation against a minor.

