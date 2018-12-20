The newly crowned Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray has no problem showing off makeup on social networks.

The 24-year-old Filipina constantly shares photographs in nature, which has attracted the attention of her followers, who applaud her showing herself to the world without a touch of makeup.

In the photographs that the beauty queen has shared, mainly on Instagram with her more than three million followers, no type of imperfection is seen on her face and the international media already a point of it.

“Her beauty is not entirely due to makeup products, at least that’s what her followers have discovered,” Telemundo said.

Meanwhile Hola! added that “Catriona is a woman who, like many love makeup, she has no problem in posing without makeup (…) She has more than one (without make-up) photo. She is beautiful!”.

In her publications, the young woman says that using products that help her care for her skin makes her feel confident to take on any challenge.

Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Sunday, December 16, in Bangkok, Thailand during the 67th edition of the popular beauty pageant.

Costa Rica’s Natalia Carvajal finished in the top 10 (7th place) among the most beautiful in the world, in the international beauty competition.

More at COSTA RICA CONFIDENTIAL

Related