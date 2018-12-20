The newly crowned Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray has no problem showing off makeup on social networks.
The 24-year-old Filipina constantly shares photographs in nature, which has attracted the attention of her followers, who applaud her showing herself to the world without a touch of makeup.
In the photographs that the beauty queen has shared, mainly on Instagram with her more than three million followers, no type of imperfection is seen on her face and the international media already a point of it.
“Her beauty is not entirely due to makeup products, at least that’s what her followers have discovered,” Telemundo said.
5AM Friday wake-up! ⏰ 7AM 6 Hour land trip to Baler 🚗🌊🌴 2PM-10PM Chairman of the Board for Binibining Baler 2018 👑✨ 10:30PM Land trip straight back to Manila Airport 🚗😱🛫 6AM Saturday: Flight to Ho Chi Minh City 🇻🇳 5PM Charity Event 💙 11PM Snapped this photo after taking off my makeup 😊 a crazy two days for me! I may get stressed but my skin doesn’t have to cause my Olay Night Ritual comes to the rescue! It has the Regenerist MSC Cream and Serum that help my skin fight different stressors like UV and pollution and helps boost skin renewal. ✨💛 You can get your own set plus a free limited edition tote on Lazada by clicking the link in my bio! #Olay
Meanwhile Hola! added that “Catriona is a woman who, like many love makeup, she has no problem in posing without makeup (…) She has more than one (without make-up) photo. She is beautiful!”.
In her publications, the young woman says that using products that help her care for her skin makes her feel confident to take on any challenge.
When I was 13, my mum told me “Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress.” At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother’s dream came true. ✨ Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you – to glorify and honour you. 🙏 Philippines 🇵🇭 what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I’ll forever be your Miss Philippines. ❤️💙💛 To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love 💛 #MissUniverse @missuniverse
Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Sunday, December 16, in Bangkok, Thailand during the 67th edition of the popular beauty pageant.
Costa Rica’s Natalia Carvajal finished in the top 10 (7th place) among the most beautiful in the world, in the international beauty competition.
