U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Coast Guard announced a massive cocaine seizure following weeks of surveillance in international waters off the coast of Costa Rica during the month of April.

According to an announcement posted on the CBP website, following the detection of a suspicious 28-foot panga last month, the aircraft crew maintained surveillance and coordinated with Joint Interagency Task Force South to intercept the vessel. The U.S. Coast Guard arrested three individuals and seized 46 bales of contraband totaling 1,000 kg of cocaine.

AMO operates maritime patrol aircraft from Jacksonville, Florida, and Corpus Christi, Texas, to conduct long-range aerial patrols and surveillance missions along the U.S. borders and in drug transit zones in Central and South America.