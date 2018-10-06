One by one, public sector workers vote to end the national strike that began on September 10.

In the early hours of this Saturday morning, the CCSS announced that a deal to end the strike was reached with the worker’s union, the Undeca and Sinae.

Se acabó la #HuelgaCR en la CCSS. Sindicatos firmaron anoche acuerdo de levantamiento. pic.twitter.com/qcKSTwyA1J — CCSSdeCostaRica (@CCSSdeCostaRica) October 6, 2018

The president of the CCSS, Román Macaya Hayes, confirmed the agreement, adding that there will be no reprisals taken against the workers who joined the strike movement.

On the issue of wage reduction, the CCSS head said it is an issue that remains pending until there is the firmness of the illegality of the strike is settled.

The Juzgado de Trabajo del I Circuito Judicial de San José (San Jose Labor Court) last Monday declared illegal the strike by the workers of the Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS) illegal. However, the process notifications and appeals process has not been completed.

The negotiation started yesterday at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon at the Ministry of Labor and concluded shortly before midnight.

A partir de la firmeza de la sentencia se atenderán los planes remediales y/o medidas administrativas en razón de los días holgados. — CCSSdeCostaRica (@CCSSdeCostaRica) October 6, 2018

Macaya said that the challenge that lies ahead is the rescheduling of surgeries and medical appointments suspended throughout the country.