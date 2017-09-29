In the last five years annual per capita consumption of pork in the countries of the region increased from 4.6 kilos in 2012 to 5.3 kilos in 2016, and growth was driven mainly by Panama and Costa Rica.
Between 2012 and 2016 regional pork consumption has maintained an upward trend, growing from 205 thousand tons in 2012 to 249 thousand tons in 2016, which is an increase of 21%.
In 2016, 73% of the pork consumed in Central America corresponded to local production, while 27% was meat imported mostly from the United States and from other countries outside of the region.
Last year Costa Rica was the country with the highest annual per capita consumption, with 14.4 kilos, followed by Panama with 12.4 kilos, Honduras with 4 kilos, Guatemala with 3.7 kilos, Nicaragua with 2.7 kilos and El Salvador with 2.1 kilos.
In 2016, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama accounted for approximately 83% of the regional pork production, while the remaining 17% was produced in Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador.