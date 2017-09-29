In the last five years annual per capita consumption of pork in the countries of the region increased from 4.6 kilos in 2012 to 5.3 kilos in 2016, and growth was driven mainly by Panama and Costa Rica.

Between 2012 and 2016 regional pork consumption has maintained an upward trend, growing from 205 thousand tons in 2012 to 249 thousand tons in 2016, which is an increase of 21%.

In 2016, 73% of the pork consumed in Central America corresponded to local production, while 27% was meat imported mostly from the United States and from other countries outside of the region.

Last year Costa Rica was the country with the highest annual per capita consumption, with 14.4 kilos, followed by Panama with 12.4 kilos, Honduras with 4 kilos, Guatemala with 3.7 kilos, Nicaragua with 2.7 kilos and El Salvador with 2.1 kilos.

In 2016, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama accounted for approximately 83% of the regional pork production, while the remaining 17% was produced in Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.