Quantcast

Christiana Figueres Throws In The Towel For UN’s Top Post

By Rico on 13 September 2016

Figueres, in announcing her decision to quit the race, said "my candidacy does not have much future"

Costa Rican diplomat Christiana Figueres said Monday she has withdrawn her candidacy for the top post at the United Nations

Christiana Figueres on Monday withdrew from the race to the top post in the United Nations

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rican’s Christiana Figueres said Monday she has withdrawn her candidacy for the top post at the United Nations, after failing to find sufficient support at the Security Council.

“All of the polls at the Security Council indicate that my candidacy does not have much future,” Figueres said at a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez added: “You have to read the signs.”

Figueres expressed hope that the United Nations would choose a woman to replace Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who has been in office since 2007 and whose second term ends December 31.

Gonzalez said that Costa Rica has pressed for a woman to lead the world body, even before tapping Figueres, and will continue to work toward that goal.

The world body has never had a female leader in its 70 years.

A screenshot from Christiana Figueres' Twitter

A screenshot from Christiana Figueres’ Twitter

Figueres, who threw her hat in the ring in July, headed the negotiations that led to the historic 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. She is also the daughter of “Don Pepe”, José María Hipólito Figueres Ferrer, who served as President of Costa Rica on three occasions: 1948–1949, 1953–1958, and 1970–1974 and brother former president, Jose Maria Figueres Olsen (1994 – 1998).

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service.
If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it.
What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

About Rico

Rico "Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! Rico brings his special kind of savvy to online marketing. His websites are engaging, provocative, informative and sometimes off the wall, where you either like or you leave it. The same goes for him, like him or leave him.There is no middle ground. No compromises, only a passion to present reality as he sees it!

Connect

Follow on Twitter Connect on Facebook Find on Google+ View all Posts Visit Website
  • darren

    she’ll announce she is running for president of CR tonight

Q Costa Rica News
QCostarica.com - Powered by The Q Media  