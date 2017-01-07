Civility … And Then There’s Costa Rica

QBLOGS – I read the news or watch it every day for hours on end. One, to write and two, to teach. On a level of 1 to 10, ten being “excellent civility”, the entire world is a one. Okay, not the entire world, but most of it.

I was naïve enough not to consider the depth and indeed, power of global hate among mankind. Either that or the news outlets are fabricating sensationalism to sell advertising.

How is it possible in the last few day four girls, just youngsters, using their hate of Trump as their excuse, kidnapped and tortured a teenage boy who is mentally disabled while forcing him to shout anti-Trump slogans?

Before that, news reported a young man mowed down passengers at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, Russian troops are backing off in Syria, but sending planes to bomb the living crap of what is left of Aleppo, once a highly sophisticated city and now miles and miles of dead people, homeless people and rubble.

In Africa, Boko Harem has killed, captured and raped thousands of innocent folks who cannot read, write and have no skills but dig out a living and run from the rebels.

In Mexico, it has become “The Killing Fields” and never do the stories match up, why? What happened to those 43 young people who simply disappeared and the two men decapitated n Acapulco, just last week. Is everyone a cartel member?

The U.S, is not an exception. From Sandy Hook to Ft. Lauderdale, to Ferguson the hate scenario has continually won over civility.

The last presidential election, as Bill Clinton said, “…made white men angry.”

And then there is Costa Rica.

While we are not having mass killings, we have significantly increased violence on every level and it is only a matter of time before, like Brazil and the Philippines we simply shoot to kill because the legal system is so terribly slow, the conviction rate limited to less than 20% of all arrests and we, the people, are frustrated with government, and an unplanned future.

To grow and prosper we need to practice two words: Empathy and Civility. Otherwise, those 20% of the population considered destitute will become just as violent as in Nicaragua was in 1978 and Cuba in 1959.

