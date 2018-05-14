Costa Rica’s telecommunications regulator Sutel announced that Claro (America Movil) and Cable Vision (ICE Group) have joined the “Hogares Connectados” (Connected Homes) program of the Fondo Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (FONATEL) – National Telecommunications Fund – to provide computers and a fixed internet connection for low-income families.

The operators join the 7 companies that have been part of the project since it was launched in 2016, namely ICE, Tigo, Coopeguanacaste, Cabletica, Telecable, Coopesantos and Cooopelesca. Fonatel subsidizes up to 100 percent of the laptop and 80 percent of the total cost of the connection, with nearly 40,000 families already having benefited from the project.

