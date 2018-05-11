The Saprissa and Alajuelense showdown or ‘Clasico’, which will define the ticket to the final of the Costa Rican league’s title, be played at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium instead of 6 p.m. as previously announced.

Leading up to Sunday’s game, Saprissa edged Herediano, while Alajuelense knocked off Santos, setting up the showdown between the clubs this weekend for a chance to play for the Costa Rican league’s title.

¡Ya estamos a la venta con el Clásico! Conseguí tus entradas en todas las Tiendas Saprissa, Servimas, o en el siguiente link: https://t.co/38NN9VgUdP pic.twitter.com/aMT2JDvvls — Deportivo Saprissa (@SaprissaOficial) May 10, 2018

The heat is on Alajuelense that must win to advance, while for a Saprissa a tie is good enough.

The prices are as follows:

Sol Sur ¢5,000 thousand

Sol Norte ¢8,000

Regular shade ¢12,000

Preferential Shade ¢15,000

Regular Platea ¢18,000

Preferential Platea ¢ 20 thousand

Palco ¢40,000

Platea Club Morado ¢50,000

Tickets can be purchased at Saprissa stores, Servimás (Walmart & Masxmenos) or eticket.cr.