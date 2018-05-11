The Saprissa and Alajuelense showdown or ‘Clasico’, which will define the ticket to the final of the Costa Rican league’s title, be played at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium instead of 6 p.m. as previously announced.

Leading up to Sunday’s game, Saprissa edged Herediano, while Alajuelense knocked off Santos, setting up the showdown between the clubs this weekend for a chance to play for the Costa Rican league’s title.

The heat is on Alajuelense that must win to advance, while for a Saprissa a tie is good enough.

The prices are as follows:

  • Sol Sur ¢5,000 thousand
  • Sol Norte ¢8,000
  • Regular shade ¢12,000
  • Preferential Shade ¢15,000
  • Regular Platea ¢18,000
  • Preferential Platea ¢ 20 thousand
  • Palco ¢40,000
  • Platea Club Morado ¢50,000

Tickets can be purchased at Saprissa stores, Servimás  (Walmart & Masxmenos) or eticket.cr.

