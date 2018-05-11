The Saprissa and Alajuelense showdown or ‘Clasico’, which will define the ticket to the final of the Costa Rican league’s title, be played at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium instead of 6 p.m. as previously announced.
Leading up to Sunday’s game, Saprissa edged Herediano, while Alajuelense knocked off Santos, setting up the showdown between the clubs this weekend for a chance to play for the Costa Rican league’s title.
¡Ya estamos a la venta con el Clásico! Conseguí tus entradas en todas las Tiendas Saprissa, Servimas, o en el siguiente link: https://t.co/38NN9VgUdP pic.twitter.com/aMT2JDvvls
The heat is on Alajuelense that must win to advance, while for a Saprissa a tie is good enough.
The prices are as follows:
- Sol Sur ¢5,000 thousand
- Sol Norte ¢8,000
- Regular shade ¢12,000
- Preferential Shade ¢15,000
- Regular Platea ¢18,000
- Preferential Platea ¢ 20 thousand
- Palco ¢40,000
- Platea Club Morado ¢50,000
Tickets can be purchased at Saprissa stores, Servimás (Walmart & Masxmenos) or eticket.cr.